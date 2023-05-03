WILTON — A Schoharie man has been sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for possessing a weapon during a traffic stop on the Northway in Wilton last year.

Donnell P. Windley, 33, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was pulled over for an equipment violation. The trooper found that Windley, who was under the supervision of federal probation, had a loaded handgun with high-capacity magazine and drugs in the vehicle.

Windley was charged with felony counts of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty in January to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.