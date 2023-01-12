Schoharie man admits to possessing gun during Wilton traffic stop

WILTON — A Schoharie man has admitted to possessing a weapon during a traffic stop on the Northway in October.

State police stopped a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 for an equipment violation. During the interview, the trooper identified 33-year-old Donnell P. Windley Jr. as being under the supervision of federal probation. Police found a loaded handgun with high-capacity magazine and drugs in the vehicle.

Windley was charged with felony counts of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.

Windley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.