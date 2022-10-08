 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schoharie man accused of weapons possession

WILTON — A Schoharie man was arrested on the Northway for allegedly possessing a weapon and drugs.

State police stopped a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 for an equipment violation. During the interview, the trooper identified 33-year-old Donnell P. Windley Jr. as being under the supervision of federal probation. Police found a loaded handgun with high-capacity magazine and drugs in the vehicle.

Windley was charged with felony counts of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

