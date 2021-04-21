Schenectady woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on contraband charge

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady woman has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for trying to bring the drug ecstasy into the Washington Correctional Facility state prison in Fort Ann.
Sorel E. Evans, was arrested in October and charged with a felony count and a misdemeanor count of promoting prison contraband and felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on April 9 to one felony of attempted promoting prison contraband count in satisfaction of the charges.
