Schenectady woman facing multiple drug charges following Northway stop

CHESTER — A Schenectady woman is facing multiple drug charges following a Wednesday traffic stop on the Northway, according to police.

Faith M. Wilson, 34, was stopped by state police while driving north near Chestertown shortly before 4 p.m.

During the stop, Wilson consented to a search of her vehicle, during which 10 grams of heroin, two smoking pipes containing crack cocaine residue and less than a gram of crack cocaine were discovered, according to police.

Wilson was charged with a pair of felonies, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug.

She also faces four counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment and was released. She is due back in court at a later date.