Schenectady woman expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for contraband charges

FORT ANN — A Schenectady woman is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in state prison after admitting to trying to bring drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

Lamess A. Ahmed pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 30 to a felony count of attempted promoting prison contraband. She was arrested on April 23 after state police were called to the medium-security prison in Fort Ann just before noon for a report of a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the facility.

Ahmed was in possession of about 35 strips of Suboxone, 1.3 grams of marijuana and 3.4 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, according to police.

Ahmed is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

