Schenectady man pleads guilty to crack cocaine possession

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 ½ years in state prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

Daniel M. Moye Sr. admitted in Washington County Court on Dec. 16 to possessing 14 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Nov. 11, 2019, on Broadway in Fort Edward.

Moye was one of three people in the vehicle, and police said he possessed the bulk of the drugs that were found. Police believe the drugs were headed to the Hudson Falls area.

Moye pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is also expected to receive 1 ½ years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Jan. 8.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.