Schenectady man gets 4 years in prison for possessing heroin

QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Aug. 18 to 4 years in prison on drug charges.

Joseph A. Hewitt, 29, was arrested on April 2 in Glens Falls for possessing heroin as well as scales that are used for the purpose of weighing drugs. The scale contained cocaine residue, court records showed.

Hewitt was charged with felony counts for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of narcotic drugs-intent to sell as a misdemeanor of criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales.

Hewitt has a previous felony conviction out of Schenectady County Court in 2014 for first-degree attempted gang assault.

Hewitt was also sentenced to 3 years of post-release supervision.

