Schenectady man faces weapons, drug charges after Queensbury traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady man was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday for allegedly having drugs and brass knuckles.

Jason T. Ormond, 27, was stopped on the Northway in Queensbury at about 1:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. Ormond allegedly had the brass knuckles and a small quantity of Suboxone, police said.

Ormond was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued an appearance ticket and due back in Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 13. Ormond was turned over to Schenectady Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.