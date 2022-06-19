 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schenectady man faces drug, weapons charges

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — A Schenectady man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle on Broad Street at about 11:47 a.m. on June 10 for traffic violations.

During the stop, police said the passenger, 26-year-old Fernando R. Castellano, acted suspiciously and was not able to provide identification.

When attempting to remove Castellano from the vehicle, the driver, 25-year-old Albany resident Nina R. Wilkins, allegedly interfered with the troopers’ actions.

Police said they discovered during the investigation that Castellano possessed a quantity of cocaine and cash. A metal knuckle knife and digital scale were also found in the vehicle, police said.

Castellano faces two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also was charged with misdemeanors of obstruction of governmental administration, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and received a ticket for failing to wear a seat belt.

People are also reading…

Wilkins was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and was issued an appearance ticket for Glens Falls City Court.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News