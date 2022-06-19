Schenectady man faces drug, weapons charges

GLENS FALLS — A Schenectady man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle on Broad Street at about 11:47 a.m. on June 10 for traffic violations.

During the stop, police said the passenger, 26-year-old Fernando R. Castellano, acted suspiciously and was not able to provide identification.

When attempting to remove Castellano from the vehicle, the driver, 25-year-old Albany resident Nina R. Wilkins, allegedly interfered with the troopers’ actions.

Police said they discovered during the investigation that Castellano possessed a quantity of cocaine and cash. A metal knuckle knife and digital scale were also found in the vehicle, police said.

Castellano faces two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also was charged with misdemeanors of obstruction of governmental administration, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and received a ticket for failing to wear a seat belt.

Wilkins was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and was issued an appearance ticket for Glens Falls City Court.

