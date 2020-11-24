Schenectady man expected to receive 4 years in prison for possessing drugs

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady man is expected to receive a 4-year prison sentence after admitting to possessing drugs during a traffic stop in October 2019.

Tavon Rhodes, 26, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 13 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Rhodes was one of three people arrested on Oct. 31, 2019, after state police stopped a vehicle traveling on Dix Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

Police discovered cocaine and marijuana during a search of the vehicle.

Rhodes was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and also obstructing governmental administration for not cooperating with police. He pleaded guilty to the one drug count in satisfaction of the charges.

Rhodes will be sentenced on Dec. 11 and likely will be required to serve 2 years of post-release supervision following his sentence.

