Schenectady man charged with selling cocaine

WARRENSBURG — A Schenectady man was arrested following a controlled drug-buy operation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit in Warrensburg. 

Terry W. Fauntleroy, 31, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Police said the Warren County NEU purchased crack cocaine from Fauntleroy multiple times during the operation.

Fauntleroy is currently a New York state parolee. State police assisted with the case.

He was arraigned in front of Warren County Judge Robert Smith and sent to Warren County Jail, with bail set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

