Schenectady man charged with felony DWI

MOREAU — A Schenectady man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police stopped David K. King, 57, on the Northway in Moreau at about 11:30 p.m. after he displayed signs of intoxication. King was taken to the State Police station in Wilton, where he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because King has a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Moreau Town Court on Oct. 21.