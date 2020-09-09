 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schenectady man charged with felony DWI
0 comments

Schenectady man charged with felony DWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A Schenectady man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police stopped David K. King, 57, on the Northway in Moreau at about 11:30 p.m. after he displayed signs of intoxication. King was taken to the State Police station in Wilton, where he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because King has a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Moreau Town Court on Oct. 21.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News