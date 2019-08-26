{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE — A Schenectady man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated in a vehicle he was not authorized to operate, police reported.

State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 9N that was driving erratically just before 2 a.m. When interviewing the driver, 23-year-old Christian D. Cincotta, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and spotted a bag of marijuana on Cincotta’s lap, according to police.

Cincotta failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.12. Police later learned he did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was in.

Cincotta was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 and DWI, because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He also was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent, a violation charge of unlawful possession of marijuana and traffic infractions of failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.

Cincotta is due in Lake Luzerne Town Court on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.

