LAKE LUZERNE — A Schenectady man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated in a vehicle he was not authorized to operate, police reported.
State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 9N that was driving erratically just before 2 a.m. When interviewing the driver, 23-year-old Christian D. Cincotta, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and spotted a bag of marijuana on Cincotta’s lap, according to police.
Cincotta failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.12. Police later learned he did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was in.
Cincotta was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 and DWI, because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He also was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent, a violation charge of unlawful possession of marijuana and traffic infractions of failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.
Cincotta is due in Lake Luzerne Town Court on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.