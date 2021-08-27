Schenectady man charged with assault in stabbing at Lake George night club

LAKE GEORGE — A Schenectady man was arrested on Friday after police said he stabbed a person at DJ’s Nite Club.
State police received a report just before 3 a.m. of a fight at the club in Lake George. When patrols arrived, police found a man who had a small cut from being slashed by another man during the fight, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.
Troopers found the suspect in the area and captured him after a foot chase.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jason M. Regels, was taken into custody without incident.
Regels was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Regels was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail on bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.