Schenectady man charged for assault in jail

SARATOGA — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a November fight inside the Saratoga County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested Justice D. Ross, 25, for allegedly assaulting another inmate and causing injury on Nov. 17 while confined to the Saratoga County Jail.
Ross was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault. He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court before he was taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond pending further action in the matter.