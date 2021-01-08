Schenectady man admits to driving while intoxicated

QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Christian D. Cincotta, was stopped by police on Route 9N in Lake Luzerne on Aug. 25, 2019 for driving erratically. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and spotted a bag of marijuana on Cincotta’s lap.

He failed field sobriety tests and submitted a breath test with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%. Police later discovered that he did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was in.

Cincotta was initially charged with a felony DWI count because he has a previous conviction within 10 years.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 23 to the misdemeanor count and was sentenced to 5 days in jail and 3 years of probation.

