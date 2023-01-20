Schenectady man accused of leading police on pursuit from Moreau to Wilton

MOREAU — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly leading police on a chase and crashing his vehicle.

The incident started at about 11:19 p.m. when troopers stopped a vehicle on state Route 9 in Moreau for traffic violations. Police said the driver, identified as 43-year-old Alexander Marcano, refused the trooper’s commands and fled in the vehicle. Police followed and the pursuit ended when Marcano lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the shoulder of Route 9 in Wilton, according to a news release.

He fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Marcano continued to resist arrest. Police also located what appeared to be a handgun in his vehicle, but was determined to be a pellet gun.

Marcano was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Marcano was transported to the Wilton state police station for processing. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

Marcano and the vehicle involved in this incident match the description of a suspect involved in multiple local commercial armed robberies, and the investigation is ongoing.