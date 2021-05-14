 Skip to main content
Schaghticoke woman charged with burglary of Northumberland residence
NORTHUMBERLAND — A Schaghticoke woman was arrested last week after police said she illegally entered someone’s home.

Kelly J. Goodnough, 49, of 64 Deerfield Lane, is accused of entering and remaining in another person’s residence with the intent to commit a crime, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. She knew the victim, police said. 

Goodnough was charged on May 7 with felony second-degree burglary. She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to appear in Northumberland Town Court at a later date.

