Saratoga woman accused of entering residence, assaulting person
Melissa M. Knight

Knight

 Provided photo

SARATOGA — A town of Saratoga woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she assaulted a person.

Melissa M. Knight, 48, of 1438 state Route 9P Lot 13, is accused of unlawfully entering a home and assaulting the resident. The person had a full stay-away order against Knight, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Knight also caused damage inside the residence. The victim had minor injuries.

Knight was charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree burglary as well as misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail. She is due back in Saratoga Town Court at a later date.

