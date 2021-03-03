Saratoga Springs woman faces forgery charges after police say she provided false name

WILTON — A Saratoga Springs woman is facing felony charges after police said she provided a false name while being booked on a shoplifting charge.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at the Wilton Walmart just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Shannon L. Green, 37, was arrested on charge of misdemeanor petit larceny.

Green had previously been banned from Walmart. Police said she signed another person’s name on a booking form and a trespass letter from Walmart, according to a news release.

In addition to the larceny charge, Green is also facing felony counts of second-degree forgery and third-degree forgery and misdemeanor false personation.

She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to Pretrial Services pending further court action in this matter.

Green is facing unrelated charges after police said she unlawfully entered a residence on Route 9 in Malta on Aug. 11 with the intent to a commit a crime.