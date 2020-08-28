Saratoga Springs woman charged with burglary

Shannon L. Green, 36, of 245 Pyramid Pines Estates, allegedly unlawfully entered a residence on Route 9 in Malta on Aug. 11 with the intent to a commit a crime, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Green, who is also known as Shannon L. Tracy, was charged with felony second-degree burglary. She was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.