Saratoga Springs woman accused of not witnessing signatures on campaign petitions

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Friday after state police said she falsely claimed she witnessed signatures on campaign petitions.

Samantha J. Guerra, 36, is accused of signing two of the petitions attesting to having witnessed each individual signature. An investigation determined that she did not witness a number of signatures that were on the petition, according to a news release.

Guerra turned herself in and was charged with two misdemeanors of misconduct in relation to petitions. She will appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

