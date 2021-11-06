 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saratoga Springs woman accused of not witnessing signatures on campaign petitions

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Friday after state police said she falsely claimed she witnessed signatures on campaign petitions.

Samantha J. Guerra, 36, is accused of signing two of the petitions attesting to having witnessed each individual signature. An investigation determined that she did not witness a number of signatures that were on the petition, according to a news release.

Guerra turned herself in and was charged with two misdemeanors of misconduct in relation to petitions. She will appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News