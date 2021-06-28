Saratoga Springs police investigating stabbing, shots fired on Caroline Street on Sunday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A man was stabbed during a fight that broke out on Caroline Street early Sunday morning and another person fired a gun during the incident.

The fight happened just after 2 a.m. and involved about 15 to 20 people. During the incident, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the torso. The victim was transported by friends to Saratoga Hospital before medical personnel arrived at the scene, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The fight continued up to the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway, where just after the stabbing, one of the participants took out a handgun and fired it several times. Then, police said the participants left the scene relatively quickly.

Police are not aware of any victims from the gunshots. The Saratoga Springs Police Department patrol officers and investigators worked the scene for several hours. State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to other calls within the city during this time.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone who has information or video of the incident or of Caroline Street around this time is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 584-1800 or 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.

