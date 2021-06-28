 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Springs police investigating stabbing, shots fired on Caroline Street on Sunday
0 comments

Saratoga Springs police investigating stabbing, shots fired on Caroline Street on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A man was stabbed during a fight that broke out on Caroline Street early Sunday morning and another person fired a gun during the incident.

The fight happened just after 2 a.m. and involved about 15 to 20 people. During the incident, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the torso. The victim was transported by friends to Saratoga Hospital before medical personnel arrived at the scene, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The fight continued up to the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway, where just after the stabbing, one of the participants took out a handgun and fired it several times. Then, police said the participants left the scene relatively quickly.

Police are not aware of any victims from the gunshots. The Saratoga Springs Police Department patrol officers and investigators worked the scene for several hours. State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to other calls within the city during this time.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone who has information or video of the incident or of Caroline Street around this time is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 584-1800 or 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News