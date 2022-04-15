Saratoga Springs police investigate shot fired at motel

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are investigating a report of a gunshot fired at the Holiday Inn.

Officers were called to the hotel at 232 Broadway at around 4:50 a.m. on Friday after a guest in the hotel called police and reported having heard what he believed to be a gunshot.

The caller also reported a vehicle was involved in the incident, but it had left the area just after the shot was heard, according to a news release.

Responding officers checked the rear parking lot of the hotel and found both a spent handgun casing and broken glass in the area the witness had identified. Police were also able to locate the vehicle involved, a blue Toyota RAV 4, and a woman who was part of the incident. She had superficial injuries because of the broken glass, but police did not locate any gunshot victims.

The female was not a guest of the hotel.

No one has been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800 or 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.