Saratoga Springs men now charged with manslaughter in assault outside bar

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The two Saratoga Springs men accused of assaulting a man Saturday on Caroline Street now face manslaughter charges after the victim died from his injuries.

Police said Jordan M. Garafalo, 38, and his brother, James J. Garafalo, 27, struck Mark C. French in the back of the head at about 11 p.m. outside Clancy’s Tavern.

French, 53, was reportedly trying to break up a fight. French suffered head trauma and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects were initially charged with second-degree assault. Police said, based upon the change in circumstances and a medical examination of French, the charges were upgraded to first-degree manslaughter. The two men were arraigned on the new charge on Thursday and sent back to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

French lived in South Carolina, but also had ties to the Saratoga Springs community and is originally from Whitehall. He is a retired corrections officer who had worked at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

A memorial service will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Burke and Bussing Funeral Homes at 628 N. Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A celebration of his life will follow at the Knights of Columbus building at 50 Pine Road.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with this case. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 518-584-1800. They can also remain anonymous by calling 518-584-TIPS (8477) or sending an email to tips@saratogapolice.org.

