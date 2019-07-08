BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday for killing his wife’s cousin.
Albert B. Mercer was convicted in April of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old Patrick Collins.
The incident happened on July 1, 2018.
Collins had observed Mercer shoving his wife, Lori Mercer, out of the residence at 48 Zepher Lane. Lori Mercer had to spend the night elsewhere.
She returned the next day and Collins came to check on her after she had fallen asleep and did not return his text messages.
Albert Mercer argued with Collins and told him to “take it outside.” After Collins exited the residence, Mercer grabbed an 11.5-inch military-style knife with a 6-inch blade and followed him outside. Mercer stabbed the knife into Collins’ chest, causing his death, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.
Mercer stood trial for 10 days in April. He attempted to use a justification defense, claiming that he believed Collins was going to retrieve a weapon and kill him, the District Attorney's Office stated. The jury rejected that argument and convicted him on manslaughter and also on a felony count of tampering with physical evidence by washing away the blood of Collins at the crime scene using water from a hose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.