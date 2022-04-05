Saratoga Springs man sentenced to prison for machete attack, burglary

BALLSTON SPA — A 36-year-old Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for multiple incidents of assault, one of which involved a machete.

John Martino was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to two years in prison and three years post-supervision for second-degree assault, which is classified as a violent felony.

He also has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 5 years post-release supervision, on a violent felony conviction of first-degree burglary.

They will be concurrent sentences.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Martino was arrested after breaking into a person's home in Wilton and attacking a person with a machete.

While in Saratoga County Jail, Martino allegedly got into a physical altercation with correction officers on Feb. 13, 2021. Two officers were sent to Malta Medical for treatment.

The victim in the machete incident was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.