 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Springs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping child
0 comments

Saratoga Springs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping child

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison for raping a child younger than the age of 13.

Todd A. Buchas, 42, was arrested on April 9, after police had responded to a house in Saratoga Springs for a report of a sex offense. Buchas knew the victim.

Buchas was located by police outside the city a short time later. He was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child younger than the age of 13, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Buchas pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to one count of first-degree rape in satisfaction of the charges.

Todd Buchas

Buchas
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News