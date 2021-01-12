Saratoga Springs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping child

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison for raping a child younger than the age of 13.

Todd A. Buchas, 42, was arrested on April 9, after police had responded to a house in Saratoga Springs for a report of a sex offense. Buchas knew the victim.

Buchas was located by police outside the city a short time later. He was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child younger than the age of 13, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Buchas pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to one count of first-degree rape in satisfaction of the charges.

