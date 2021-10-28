 Skip to main content
Saratoga Springs man sentenced to 11 years in prison for raping child

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison for raping a child younger than 13.

Kurtis R. Patterson, 22, was arrested on March 15 after police said he had sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the person, who is an acquaintance of his.

The incident took place in Saratoga Springs.

Patterson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in August. He also was sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision.

Kurtis Patterson

Patterson

 Provided photo
