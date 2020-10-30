Saratoga Springs man receives 2 to 4 years in prison for stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 4 years in state prison for stabbing another man during an argument in April.

Darrick D. Conners, 47, stabbed a man in the neck at the Market 32 on Ballston Avenue on April 25. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police did not state the motive for the stabbing.

Conners was charged with felony counts of first-degree and second-degree assault and misdemeanor trespass. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Aug. 24 to first-degree attempted assault in satisfaction of the charges.