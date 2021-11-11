Saratoga Springs man gets probation for misusing Social Security number to get benefits

ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to a year of probation for misusing a Social Security number to obtain unemployment insurance benefits.
Markhwan Berning, 37, had previously admitted that between May and July 2020, he received the benefits, including federal pandemic-related benefits, by falsely presenting to the New York State Department of Labor a fake Social Security number as his own, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Berning must also pay a $2,000 fine and make $16,383 in restitution to the state.
This case was investigated by Department of Labor-Office of the Inspector General, with assistance from the FBI and the state Department of Labor, Office of Special Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rosenthal.