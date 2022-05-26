Saratoga Springs man gets 4 1/2 years in prison for assault that killed former Whitehall man

SARATOGA SPRINGS — One of the two men who killed a former Whitehall resident trying to break up a fight outside at Saratoga Springs bar last summer was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

James J. Garafalo, 28, of Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony second-degree assault for his role in the Aug. 14 incident that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Mark C. French.

French was trying to break up a fight outside Clancy’s Tavern on Caroline Street on Aug. 14 when he was struck on the back of the head by Garafalo and his brother Jordan M. Garafalo.

French fell to the ground and his head struck the pavement. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and ultimately died from his injuries.

French lived in South Carolina, but also had ties to the Saratoga Springs community and is originally from Whitehall. He is a retired corrections officer who had worked at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock.

His widow, Angela French, told the court that Mark French was her husband and friend for 31 years and because of Garafalo’s actions, “I don’t get to wake up with a kiss and a cup of coffee made just the way I like it. I’ll never again feel the absolute safety and comfort of being completely enveloped by Mark’s warm embrace.”

She went on to say that she forgave Garafalo and prayed that the next time that he has to choose between violence and patience that he makes a different choice.

Garafalo had faced a charge of second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated felony offense in an unrelated domestic violence case in which he violated an order of protection by having contact with the protected party in jail on Jan. 27. He received a 2- to 4-year sentence in that case to run concurrently with the assault sentence.

Garafalo will also have to serve 5 years of post-release supervision when he is released from prison.

Charges are still pending against Jordan M. Garafalo.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.