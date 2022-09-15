Saratoga Springs man gets 10 years in prison for bar stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison for stabbing a man inside a bar last Halloween.

Tyler J. Lumia, 23, had pleaded in Saratoga County Court in August to felony first-degree assault. Lumia was arrested for stabbing the victim several times in the face and chest after a dispute inside the bar on Caroline Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, according to police.

The victim had puncture wounds to his face, lungs and internal organs and was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department helped provide life-saving aid to the victim.

Lumia was wearing a mask and fled the scene, but investigators were able to gather eyewitness statements and review physical evidence and private surveillance footage to track down Lumia.

Lumia also was sentenced to 2 ½ years of post-release supervision following his sentence and must stay away from the victim.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen thanked the work of police and Good Samaritans for their assistance in this case.

“This plea and sentence marks the most recent double-digit prison sentence for those who made the decision to come downtown and cause harm to innocent people," she said in a news release.