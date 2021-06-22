Saratoga Springs man faces more child sex charges

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man already accused of possessing child pornography was arrested on Monday on more child sex charges.

Kameron M. Garrison, 19, was charged with two felony counts each of using a child under 17 for a sexual performance and possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to the state police public information website.

He was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

This is Garrison's third arrest in 9 months. He had been arrested previously on Sept. 29 after police said he had sexual contact with two children younger than 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sex act.

Garrison was also charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. Police said he attempted to delete text messages between him and one of the victims during the investigation.

Garrison was arrested again on Feb. 26 after police said they found images consistent with child sexual exploitation on his cellphone, which was searched by police.

He was also charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor because police said Garrison attempted to text one of the victims in the case to solicit sexual favors.