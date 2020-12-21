Saratoga Springs man charged with unemployment insurance fraud

ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs man has been indicted on unemployment insurance fraud.

Markhwan Berning, 36, is accused of obtaining unemployment insurance benefits, including newly created federal pandemic-related benefits, by providing the New York State Department of Labor a false Social Security number as his own, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This allowed him to receive the additional $600-per-week federal unemployment insurance program through the CARES Act stimulus bill. The alleged incidents took place between May and July.

Berning was arraigned on Friday in U.S. District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The announcement was made by Acting U. S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Michael C. Mikulka, Special Agent in Charge, New York Region of the U.S Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Labor, with assistance from the FBI and New York State Department of Labor, Office of Special Investigations.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal and is part of the Department of Justice’s COVID Fraud Task Force.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.