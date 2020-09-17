Saratoga Springs man charged with felony DWI

MILTON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated late Wednesday, state police said.

John M. Stenzel, 49, of Saratoga Springs, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and after his arrest police charged him with a felony for having a previous conviction within 10 years, police said.

Shortly before midnight, state police stopped Stenzel and during an investigation the trooper allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol while speaking with him, police said.

Stenzel was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

He was transported to state police in Saratoga, where he provided a breath sample of 0.22% B.A.C, more than twice the legal limit, according to a news release.

Stenzel was released and is due back in the Milton Town Court on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.