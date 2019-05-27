{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

HADLEY — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested May 18 on a driving while intoxicated charge following a car accident by the King’s School.

A truck was traveling on Route 9N and the driver attempted to make a left turn into the school. At that time, a motorcycle with two occupants, attempted to pass the truck no the left. The two vehicles collided and the motorcycle operator and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, but then got back on the motorcycle and left the scene, according to a news release from New York State Police.

After police located the motorcycle, both the driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries. The driver, 65-year-old Cecil V. Dunbar, allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed standard field sobriety tests, police said. Dunbar had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12.

Dunbar was charged with DWI and is due back in Hadley Town Court on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments