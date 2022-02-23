 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Springs man charged with contraband

Paul F. Haggerty

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man is facing contraband charges.

Police said Paul F. Haggerty, 39, possessed a battery, tobacco and a pencil while an inmate in Saratoga County Jail. He also allegedly attempted to swallow the tobacco when confronted by staff, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Haggerty was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanors of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Haggerty was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent back to jail where he is serving a sentence on unrelated charges.

