Saratoga Springs man charged with contraband

Police: Jail inmate had contraband
BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man is facing contraband charges.
Police said Paul F. Haggerty, 39, possessed a battery, tobacco and a pencil while an inmate in Saratoga County Jail. He also allegedly attempted to swallow the tobacco when confronted by staff, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Haggerty was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanors of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Haggerty was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent back to jail where he is serving a sentence on unrelated charges.