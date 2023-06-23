SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man has been indicted on a possession of child pornography charge.

Christopher Barry, 41, was arrested on Thursday and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Albany.

The indictment alleges that between June 2021 and January 2022, Barry received child pornography, and on Feb. 9, 2023, possessed two phones containing child pornography, according to a news release.

If convicted, Barry would face at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel ordered Barry detained pending trial.

The Office of Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping is prosecuting this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.