Saratoga Springs man charged in stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument.

Officers were called to the Market 32 on Ballston Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of 44-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim had stab wounds to his neck and upper chest, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center. He was last known to be in stable condition, police said.

Upon investigation, police identified and located 46-year-old Darrick D. Conners as the suspect in the case.

Conners was arraigned on felony counts of first-degree and second-degree assault and misdemeanor trespass and sent to the Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000.

Lt. Bob Jillson said the incident started out as a verbal argument between the two men and escalated.

