Saratoga Springs man charged after domestic incident

SCHUYLERVILLE — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Sunday following a domestic incident.

State police said Travis R. Austin, 36, entered the victim’s property after being told to leave. During the argument, Austin allegedly grabbed the victim by the wrist.

The person was able to get free and went inside the home. Austin is accused of kicking and damaging the door to the home. The resident had an order of protection against Austin, police said.

Austin was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, as well as misdemeanors of second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Saratoga Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

