Saratoga Springs man arrested on child pornography charges

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man arrested last fall, after police said he had sexual contact with two children younger than 11 years old, is now facing pornography charges.

Kameron M. Garrison, 19, was charged on Sept. 29 with two counts of first-degree criminal sex act following an investigation by state police. He also faces a count of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly attempting to delete text messages between him and one of the victims during the investigation.

Garrison was arrested again on Feb. 26. Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokeswoman, said a warrant was obtained to search his cellphone as part of the investigation in the criminal sex act case. Police found images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Garrison was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was also charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor because Burns said Garrison attempted to text one of the victims in the case to solicit sexual favors.

Garrison's address was listed as Saratoga Springs in the state police blotter, but he was living in Queensbury at the time of the last arrest.

Garrison was booked on the new charges and arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

