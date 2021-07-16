 Skip to main content
Saratoga Springs man arrested in connection with Saratoga County drug trafficking
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas J. Dingmon

Dingmon

 Provided photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Monday on seven felony charges in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking throughout Saratoga County.

Police said Thomas J. Dingmon, 30, was picked up on an outstanding parole warrant. He was in possession of over 250 bags of heroin, significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Dingmon allegedly had an electric stun gun and a large amount of cash, police said.

Dingmon was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Dingmon was arraigned in Galway Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

