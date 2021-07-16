Saratoga Springs man arrested in connection with Saratoga County drug trafficking

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Monday on seven felony charges in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking throughout Saratoga County.

Police said Thomas J. Dingmon, 30, was picked up on an outstanding parole warrant. He was in possession of over 250 bags of heroin, significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Dingmon allegedly had an electric stun gun and a large amount of cash, police said.

Dingmon was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Dingmon was arraigned in Galway Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.