Saratoga Springs man admits to raping girl younger than age 13

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man on Monday admitted to raping a girl younger than the age of 13.
Todd A. Buchas, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to first-degree rape. Police said the incident occurred on April 9 and the child was known to Buchas. Buchas had left the scene, but he was located and arrested a short time later.
Buchas is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m.
