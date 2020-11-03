 Skip to main content
Saratoga Springs man admits to raping girl younger than age 13
Saratoga Springs man admits to raping girl younger than age 13

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man on Monday admitted to raping a girl younger than the age of 13.

Todd A. Buchas, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to first-degree rape. Police said the incident occurred on April 9 and the child was known to Buchas. Buchas had left the scene, but he was located and arrested a short time later.

Buchas is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

