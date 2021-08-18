Saratoga Springs man admits to raping child

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to raping a person younger than 13.
Kurtis R. Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to felony first-degree rape.
Patterson was arrested on March 15 after police said he had sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the person, who is an acquaintance of his. The incident took place in Saratoga Springs.
Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
