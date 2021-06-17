Saratoga Springs man admits to giving fake Social Security number to get benefits

ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs man has pleaded guilty to providing a false Social Security number to obtain benefits.

Markhwan Berning, 37, admitted in U.S. District Court on Wednesday that between May and July 2020, he obtained unemployment insurance benefits by falsely presenting to the New York State Department of Labor a fake social security number as his own, according to a news release. The funds he received included federal pandemic-related benefits.

Berning is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16. He faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and a fine of as much as $250,000.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

