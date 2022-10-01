Saratoga Springs man admits to fatal assault

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The other brother involved in killing a former Whitehall resident outside a Saratoga Springs bar in the summer of 2021 has admitted to the crime.

Jordan Garafalo, 29, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to felony second-degree assault.

Garafalo and his brother, James Garafalo, were responsible for the death of Mark C. French, 53, of South Carolina. French was trying to break up a fight outside Clancy’s Tavern on Caroline Street on Aug. 14, 2021, when he was struck on the back of the head by the Garafalos.

French fell to the ground and his head struck the pavement. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and ultimately died from his injuries.

French lived in South Carolina, but also had ties to the Saratoga Springs community and is originally from Whitehall. He is a retired corrections officer who had worked at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock.

Garafalo is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

James Garafalo had already pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced in May to 4 ½ years in prison.