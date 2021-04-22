Saratoga Springs man admits to driving drunk and striking a jogger

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration four times the legal limit and striking a jogger, which seriously injured the man.

Patrick F. Phelan, 53, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment.

Phelan was traveling on Ballston Avenue on Nov. 15, when he swerved out of travel lane and struck 72-year-old Andrew Fincke on the east shoulder. Fincke was transported to Albany Medical Center with head trauma and severe injuries to his legs and torso as a result of the crash.

Phelan, a Lyft driver, had been drinking alcohol into the early morning hours of Nov. 15. He then left his residence and began picking up passengers in his red 2019 Jeep Renegade.

He had picked up a female passenger in the town of Milton just before 9 a.m. and then drove into Saratoga Springs, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eyewitnesses told authorities that Phelan did not brake or attempt to avoid the crash. He left the scene, but a witness was able to take down his license information and a description of his vehicle.