Saratoga Springs man admits to attacking person with machete, assaulting corrections officers

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to attacking a person with a machete and assaulting corrections officers in two separate incidents.

John J. Martino, 36, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020 after police said he broke into a home in Wilton and attacked a person with the weapon. Martino also threatened two other people in the home.

The victim was treated by Wilton EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 13, Martino got into a physical altercation with four correction officers at the Saratoga County Jail. Two officers were transported to Malta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. A sergeant and an officer were treated at the jail, police said.

Martino had faced charges of second-degree attempted murder, assault, burglary and weapons possession and criminal contempt. He pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary for the machete attack and second-degree assault for the jail assaults in satisfaction of the indictment.

Martino is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

